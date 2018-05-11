Hear Dierks Bentley's Empowering New Song 'You Can't Bring Me Down'

Dierks Bentley is continuing his celebration of resilience and strength with "You Can't Bring Me Down," the newest song from his upcoming LP The Mountain.



Following previous releases "Woman, Amen," "The Mountain" and "Living," "You Can't Bring Me Down" returns the production level to its basics. It begins with banjo, guitar and mandolin strumming before expanding into a loose groove, over which Bentley belts his empowering lyrics. There's even a lengthy country-rock outro that emphasizes the interplay between bluesy guitar soloing and mandolin riffs.

"I learn how to let go, how to take the high road, I'm on another level, you can't bring me down," Bentley sings in the chorus. Another level indeed – Bentley has the wind at his back after the Academy of Country Music announced that he'll be receiving the Merle Haggard Spirit Award at the 12th Annual ACM Honors on August 22nd.

Bentley hits the road for his headlining Mountain High Tour featuring Brothers Osborne and Lanco on May 18th with a show at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The Mountain will be released June 8th.