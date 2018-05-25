Hear Dierks Bentley's New Song 'Burning Man' With Brothers Osborne

Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne team up to document the transition from free spirit to mostly-responsible adult in "Burning Man," a combustible new track off Bentley's upcoming album The Mountain.

The fiery rocker succeeds with an explosive rhythm and introspective lyrics, which nod to the Burning Man festival held each year in the Nevada desert. But while Bentley and his guests salute the anything-goes vibe of the gathering, they know there's a need for balance.

"I'm a little bit holy water / But still a little bit burning man," sing Bentley and TJ Osborne, before John Osborne lays down a pair of blazing guitar solos.

"Burning Man" serves as the lead track to Bentley's ninth major label album, The Mountain, which is set to arrive June 8th. He debuted the track during a live concert in Las Vegas at the end of 2017, and has since released a number of other tunes from the new project, including the first single, "Woman, Amen," "You Can't Bring Me Down," "Living" and "The Mountain." Other guest artists on the album include Brandi Carlile, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Tim O’Brien.

Bentley is up for Collaborative Video of the Year with Cole Swindell ("Flatliner") at the CMT Music Awards on June 6th, and will perform at Nissan Stadium as part of the nightly concerts during Nashville's 2018 CMA Music Fest on June 10th. His Mountain High Tour with Brothers Osborne and Lanco is currently underway.