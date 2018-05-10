Hear Dawes' Dreamy New Ballad 'Crack the Case'

Indie roots-rockers Dawes slip on their thinking caps for the new track "Crack the Case," a cool-and-collected taste of their upcoming sixth album, Passwords, out June 22nd.

Presented as a retro-future lyric video with its storyline scrolling across a space-race era computer console, the track appears to be asking one very big and very current question: "How can we all get along?" With delicate piano and acoustic guitar strains, ethereal steel-guitar runs and light synth accents – plus front man Taylor Goldsmith's typically-poetic vocal delivery – the band comes to a compassionate conclusion.

"It's really hard to hate anyone / When you know what they've lived through / And once they've given you a taste," Goldsmith sings in the song's first chorus. "Maybe that will crack the case."

"Crack the Case" is the second song released from Passwords, following the hooky garage-rock of "Living in the Future." The album finds the band reuniting with producer Jonathan Wilson, who helped guide their first two LPs.

Dawes head out on tour May 20th with a full summer of dates on tap – including a run of shows with Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra.