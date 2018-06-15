Hear Dan and Shay, Kelly Clarkson's Sweeping Duet 'Keeping Score'

Two extraordinary vocalists meet on "Keeping Score," the new collaboration between Dan + Shay and pop star Kelly Clarkson that appears on the country duo's forthcoming self-titled album.

Penned by duo member Dan Smyers with Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz, "Keeping Score" stresses the importance of existing in the moment with one's partner rather than worrying about strategies for accumulating more things. "Someday we're gonna blink twice / They say it happens like that / How much money we saved up / For the time that we gave up / Well, it'll all just be math," sings Shay Mooney, whose nimble vocal instrument proves to be a natural fit for Clarkson's when they join together on the choruses. Rising steadily in intensity, the song saves the fireworks for a final vamp, where Mooney holds down the soulful melody while Clarkson nails a series of stratospherically high notes.

Dan + Shay, the duo's third album, will be released June 22nd and includes the current hit single "Tequila," as well as the previously released "Speechless" and "All to Myself." After a triumphant appearance at CMA Music Festival, they're back on the road as part of Rascal Flatts' Back to Us Tour, which lands in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night.