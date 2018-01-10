Courtney Marie Andrews knows a thing or two about changes of direction. When she wrote the material for her 2016 breakthrough Honest Life, she was working as a bartender in the Pacific Northwest. Now, the folk-country performer takes a turn as a soul singer on "May Your Kindness Remain," the title track from her newly announced LP due out this spring.

The 10-song May Your Kindness Remain sees Andrews working with producer Mark Howard, whose previous credits include Lucinda Williams and Bob Dylan. Recorded in Los Angeles, the new record sees her exercising a different set of musical muscles from those that have drawn her comparisons with Joni Mitchell. "Kindness" is awash in church organ, lush harmonies, and a soaring, impassioned lead vocal from Andrews, whose twang quivers and shudders as she scales the song's climactic final refrain.

May Your Kindness Remain gets released via Fat Possum and Mama Bird Records on March 23rd. Andrews heads to Europe on January 31st for a run of overseas shows before returning Stateside for a domestic tour that kicks off at The High Watt in Nashville on March 19th.

The full track list for Courtney Marie Andrews' May Your Kindness Remain:

1. "May Your Kindness Remain"

2. "Lift the Lonely From My Heart"

3. "Two Cold Nights in Buffalo"

4. "Rough Around the Edges"

5. "Border"

6. "Took You Up"

7. "This House"

8. "Kindness of Strangers"

9. "I've Hurt Worse"

10. "Long Road Back to You"