Hear Chris Stapleton's Passionate Cover of Elton John's 'I Want Love'

Just one day after details of twin Elton John tribute albums, Revamp and Restoration, were revealed, the first taste of the music from both is available. On the Revamp disc, Q Tip and Demi Lovato tackle the duet "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart," while, on the Restoration collection, country titan Chris Stapleton turns in a powerful rendition of "I Want Love."

Originally recorded for John's 2001 album Songs From the West Coast, "I Want Love" earned the performer a Grammy nomination and came with an unforgettable music video starring Robert Downey Jr. In his rendition, Stapleton shows incredible restraint, opting to use his resonant lower register and a few well-placed growls instead of fireworks to capture the song's sense of isolation, while plaintive strings swell all around him.

"At any stage of life you can pick out a moment and a place in time, things that were going on and there's an Elton John song playing somewhere in the background," said Stapleton in a release. "He's always going to be present in every musician's mind and mine as well because his music reaches that far."

Along with Stapleton, the Restoration LP features a diverse array of country and Americana performers, including Brothers Osborne ("Take Me to the Pilot"), Lee Ann Womack ("Honky Cat") and Little Big Town ("Rocket Man"). The two discs, due out April 6th, coincide with John's retirement from performing. In September, the 71-year-old singer will mount an extensive final tour of North America.