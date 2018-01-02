Hear Brothers Osborne's Blistering Opus 'Shoot Me Straight'

If you're still nursing yourself back to health from New Year's Eve, take solace in the fact that Brothers Osborne have your back — or, at the least, that they know your pain. The duo's new single, "Shoot Me Straight," is an epic whiskey-fueled rocker that barrels into hangover territory head on, no chaser.

"Shoot Me Straight" is a song of two parts, with the Osborne siblings taking their turns in the spotlight. "Lay my six-foot four-inch ass out on the ground," T.J. sings in the first half of the song, a showcase for his snarling, growling vocals. "Tomorrow I'll have a hard hangover and one hell of a heartache." Then, after only two and a half minutes, brother John takes over with a searing guitar solo that stretches out for the remainder of the nearly seven-minute jam. As far as hair of the dog goes, "Shoot Me Straight" has some real bite.

Although this is the first time that a recording of the song has surfaced — it will be available for streaming and download on Friday, January 5th — it's not the first that fans have heard "Shoot Me Straight": Brothers Osborne have been performing it live and used it to open their headlining set at Rolling Stone Country's CMA party in Nashville last November. Still, it's a bold way to start the new year for the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year.



Brothers Osborne visit Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan, for a pair of shows on January 12th and 13th. Their new album is expected sometime this year.