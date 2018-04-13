Hear Brothers Osborne Celebrate 'Weed, Whiskey and Willie' in New Song

Brothers Osborne whittle down the five W's into a more condensed list of personal priorities on their new song, the hazy, bleary-eyed "Weed, Whiskey and Willie."

Sharing in the laid-back, slow-burning vibe of "Pushing Up Daisies," another track off the Nashville duo's upcoming new LP, Port Saint Joe, "Weed, Whiskey and Willie" drinks and tokes away the pain with the help of a stack of vinyl from the Red Headed Stranger. Tipping its hat to Nelson in more than just spirit, "Weed, Whiskey and Willie" alludes to the string-snapping minimalism of his music, though it builds gradually into a fluttering jam as singer TJ Osborne's gruff vocal billows upward like smoke rings to the ceiling.

Aptly enough, given the mantra of "Weed, Whiskey and Willie," Port Saint Joe is due to be released a week from today on April 20th. Produced by Jay Joyce, the record – the band's second – is the follow-up to 2016's Pawn Shop. Brothers Osborne are nominated in two categories at the ACM Awards, which take place this Sunday.