Hear Blackberry Smoke's Grungy New Song 'Flesh and Bone'

"Everything's so right and so wrong … What can I do? I'm just flesh and bone," sings Blackberry Smoke front man Charlie Starr on his band's new song "Flesh and Bone," the lead track from the Atlanta Southern-rock revivalists just announced new LP Find a Light, due April 6th.

Related How Blackberry Smoke Revived Southern Rock With New Album With 'Like an Arrow' debuting at Number One, the Georgia band helps make a fading genre cool again

As dichotomous as its lyrics may be, "Flesh and Bone" sees Blackberry Smoke in full-on swagger – as well they should be. Starr and co. are riding a hot streak. Their last two records each went to Number One on the country chart, with 2016's Like an Arrow also topping the Americana chart. A gritty stomper, "Flesh and Bone" crunches like an early Nineties grunge song, but tweaked with Georgia twang that's become a Blackberry Smoke signature.

As with Like an Arrow, Blackberry Smoke produced Find a Light, their sixth studio LP, themselves, with Starr writing or co-writing each of the 13 tracks. While past albums featured guest appearances by legends George Jones and Gregg Allman, Find a Light draws on the contributions of some of the band's contemporaries. Amanda Shires appears on "Let Me Down Easy," the Wood Brothers cameo on album closer "Mother Mountain," and Robert Randolph not only plays on "I'll Keep Ramblin'," but also shares songwriting credit with Starr.

"The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music with a wide range of sound and emotion," Starr says in a statement. "I think it's our most inspired work yet."

Here's the full track list for Find a Light:

1. "Flesh and Bone" (Charlie Starr)

2. "Run Away From It All" (Charlie Starr, Keith Nelson)

3. "The Crooked Kind" (Charlie Starr)

4. "Medicate My Mind" (Charlie Starr, Travis Meadows)

5. "I've Got This Song" (Charlie Starr)

6. "Best Seat in the House (Charlie Starr, Keith Nelson)

7. "I'll Keep Ramblin'" feat. Robert Randolph (Charlie Starr, Robert Randolph)

8. "Seems So Far" (Charlie Starr, Travis Meadows)

9. "Lord Strike Me Dead" (Charlie Starr)

10. "Let Me Down Easy" feat. Amanda Shires (Charlie Starr, Keith Nelson)

11. "Nobody Gives a Damn" (Charlie Starr, Keith Nelson)

12. "Till the Wheels Fall Off" (Charlie Starr)

13. "Mother Mountain" feat. the Wood Bros (Charlie Starr)

Here's Blackberry Smoke's new and updated tour dates:

January 19 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

January 20 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

January 22-26 - The Outlaw Country Cruise

February 8 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*

February 9 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

February 10 - Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Tunica*

February 15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

February 16 - Glasgow, KY @ Plaza Theatre*

February 17 - Glasgow, KY @ Plaza Theatre*

February 22 - Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium*

February 23 - Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre*

February 24 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center* (SOLD-OUT)

February 25 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center*

March 1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre†

March 2 - Punta Gorda, FL @ Funk Fest

March 3 - Orlando, FL @ Church Street Station Block Party

March 7 - Nashville, TN @ Volunteer Jam

March 8 - Traverse City, MI @ Ground Zero Showroom‡

March 9 - Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre‡

March 10 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit‡

March 16 - Solidaridad, Mexico @ Zac Brown Band’s Castaway w/ Southern Ground @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

March 22 - Brandon, MS @ City Hall Live‡

March 23 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre‡ (SOLD-OUT)

March 24 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre‡

April 20 - Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom‡

April 21 - Salina, KS @ The Stifle Theatre‡

April 27 - Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

April 28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 3 - Portland, ME @ Aura‡

May 4 - Providence, RI @ The Strand‡

May 5 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues‡

May 10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz‡

May 11 - Ashbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony‡

May 17 - Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury‡

May 18 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre‡

May 19 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

July 1 - Maidstone, U.K. @ Ramblin’ Man Fair

July 21 - Scranton, PA @ Peach Festival

*with special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

†with special guest Wayland

‡with special guest Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown