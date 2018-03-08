Hear Blackberry Smoke, Amanda Shires' Pleading Collab 'Let Me Down Easy'

Contrary to what its first single, "Flesh and Bone," might have suggested, Blackberry Smoke's new LP Find a Light isn't all muscle. The Georgia quintet shows off a lighter touch on the latest track from the album, "Let Me Down Easy," which features a guest appearance by Amanda Shires.

While "Flesh and Bone" relied on grunge-worthy riffing, "Let Me Down Easy" is an acoustic love ballad with some trembling bottleneck-slide work thrown in. Band leader Charlie Starr – who co-wrote the song with Keith Nelson – delivers a vulnerable vocal, pleading simply to be spared some pain as he faces down an impending rejection. "I'll probably go to pieces now, but darling you'll be fine," he laments. Shires joins in on the choruses, with her airy harmonies helping to assuage the heartache.

In addition to Shires' guest shot, Find a Light, Blackberry Smoke's sixth album, is set to feature several other cameos. The Wood Brothers appear on the album's closing track, "Mother Mountain," while Robert Randolph turns up on "I'll Keep Ramblin'," a song he co-wrote with Starr. The Southern-rock band, who performed at Charlie Daniels' 20th Volunteer Jam in Nashville on Wednesday night, will release Find a Light on April 6th.