Hear Bermuda Triangle's Otherworldly New Song 'Till the End of Days'

With a handful of summertime shows – including an appearance at the Newport Folk Festival – looming at the end of July, Bermuda Triangle have been spending more time in the recording studio. The latest song to come from those stripped-down sessions in "Till the End of Days," a lean, lovely country-gospel ballad that's fit for both the honky-tonk and the chapel.

Written by band member Jesse Lafser, "Till the End of Days" shows the full spread of the trio's vocal chops. She shares the spotlight with Becca Mancari and Brittany Howard in equal doses, with the women trading verses one minute and piling their voices into heaps of harmony the next. In the background, a lone acoustic guitar moves everything forward at leisurely speed. The effect is warm and woozy, an effect that's driven home by the trio's lyrics about undying friendship and unconditional support.

Making its premiere this week, "Till the End of Days" marks the third official release from the band, whose members continue to pursue careers outside of the band – from Howard's high-profile day job as the Alabama Shakes' frontwoman to Mancari and Lafser's solo efforts – while Bermuda Triangle picks up steam. That hasn't stopped the trio from selling out shows across the country, even as their sound continues to solidify. With "Till the End of Days," Bermuda Triangle proves once again that there's serious heft behind all the hype.