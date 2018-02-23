Hear Ashley Monroe's Seductive New Song 'Hands on You'

Ashley Monroe offers the first taste of her highly anticipated new album, Sparrow, with the provocative "Hands on You," a cut she co-wrote for the upcoming LP with veteran songwriter Jon Randall ("Whiskey Lullaby," "Tin Man").
Punctuated by a thick, smoky groove, "Hands on You" finds
Sparrow,
"I felt powerful," Monroe says in a statement. "I wasn't puffing, I wasn't drinking wine, I was just singing." Cobb's orchestral production and Monroe's soul-baring vocals capture songs that Monroe says were jarred loose by recalling traumatic events from her childhood, including the death of her father when she was barely in her teens. "I was unpacking a lot of stuff," she notes. "I was singing, and identifying what it's like to be left. No one told me what I should do, back then, when the world started to crumble."
A co-writer on all 12 of the tracks on Sparrow, the record is
"Hands on You" is now available at all streaming services. Sparrow will be released on April 20th.