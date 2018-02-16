Hear Americana Trio Greyhounds' Swampy 'No Other Woman'

Before forming the Americana trio Greyhounds with drummer Ed Miles, songwriters Anthony Farrell and Andrew Trube toured together for years as members of JJ Grey & Mofro. They shine a light on those live-performance chops with Greyhounds' newest release, Cheyenne Valley Drive, whose songs were recorded to analog tape during a three-day session at Sun Studio in Memphis.

On "No Other Woman," the guys fire twin barrels of sticky Memphis soul and swampy, old-school rock & roll. It's a sound that suits the history of Sun Studio, where Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and other rock & roll pioneers molded the sounds of the south into something new. Tracked live, "No Other Woman" also nods to the bandmates' own history together, without any post-production gloss cluttering up the group's dynamic.

"'No Other Woman' is an upbeat love song you can dance or snap a finger to," says guitarist Trube, who shares vocal duties with Farrell. "A proclamation to the one you love. Recording at Sam Phillips studio, under the constraints of a one-inch eight-track tape machine, made for a more authentic sound, leaving no room for computer trickery. Creating a sound that is honest and real is very important to me and Farrell, and we wanted the listener to feel like they were right there in the studio with us."

The Austin-based band is currently on a Southern tour that hits Clearwater, Florida, on February 24th.