Hazel Smith, 'Outlaw Country' Journalist and Artist Confidante, Dead at 83

Had she merely been the person who bestowed the "Outlaw" name on the renegade music of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and others in the mid-Seventies, Hazel Smith would be regarded as one of country music's most important non-performers. Smith, however, was much more than that. A publicist, songwriter, manager, journalist, radio and television host, cookbook author, tastemaker and trusted confidante to artists and others in the music business, Smith was country music's larger-than-life matriarch, reigning for decades with quick wit, matronly wisdom and unbridled – and often side-splittingly hilarious – opinion. Hazel Smith died at her home in
A native of rural
Smith worked as a publicist for Nashville outliers Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys, Tompall Glaser and
Smith would go on to be a personal assistant for Grand Ole Opry stars Ricky Skaggs and his wife, Sharon, then form a management company, all the while writing for Country Music magazine. She was also a contributor to other publications, including Country Weekly and Country Music Today magazine, and a popular syndicated radio personality, offering unique insider insight and homespun tales of country music artists she counted as close, personal friends, many of whom owe a measure of their success to Smith, including
A regular contributor to CMT.com and host of the CMT series Southern Fried Flicks, she also penned the Southern cookbook Hazel's Hot Dish in 2001. Smith also became a favorite guest of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing recipes and stories with the host. Among her career-spanning honors was 1999's CMA Media Achievement Award.