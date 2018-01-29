Grammys 2018: See Little Big Town Sing Taylor Swift-Penned 'Better Man'

Just two years after making their Grammy Awards debut singing "Girl Crush," country vocal quartet Little Big Town were back on the Grammy stage to sing their Taylor Swift-penned hit "Better Man."

With the New York City skyline glimmering on a series of screens in the background, Little Big Town performed the song from the edge of a special stage designed to look like one of the Art Deco gargoyles on the city's iconic Chrysler Building. Karen Fairchild led the harmony-rich performance with her powerful, emotional vocals, as airflow from stage fans added to the intensity of the performance, whipping hair and garments around.

"Better Man," which Swift offered to Little Big Town because of their gifts for harmony, entered the night with two nominations – one for Best Country Song in Swift's name and one for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Better Man," the latter of which the group won ahead of the broadcast. The Breaker, the Little Big Town album that featured "Better Man," also earned a Best Country Album nomination, alongside offerings by Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum and Thomas Rhett. The song is one of two nominations this year for Swift, whose album Reputation was released in November.



Little Big Town won their first Grammy in 2012, collecting the Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophy for "Pontoon," from their Tornado LP. They took the category once again at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016 with their hit "Girl Crush." The group is currently headlining the Breakers Tour with Kacey Mugraves and Midland and will co-headline a summer tour with Miranda Lambert later in the year.