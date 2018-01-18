Three country artists who performed at this fall's Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas – just before it was attacked by a gunman who killed 58 concertgoers and wounded more than 500 on October 1st – will take the 2018 Grammy Awards stage for a tribute to victims killed at live music events this year.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will team up for a special collaboration at the 60th annual ceremony, set to air January 28th. The number they'll be performing has not been revealed, but is said to be a "classic, Grammy-winning song" that "speaks to the subject." The tribute is also intended to honor the 22 victims who died after a bomb was detonated outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in May.

"In all honesty, there's not a day that goes by since that day that I have not thought of it and thought of the people and the victims," Church told the Associated Press about performing at the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival.



Morris said she believes it's important for artists who were at the Las Vegas concert to lead the Grammy tribute.

"It reinforces even more the strength of music and the community that we all share together, artists and fans alike," she explained.

"Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music," President/CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said in a statement. "Sadly, that wasn't always the case this past year. We believe it's incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all."

Morris, a Grammy winner at last year's show for Best Country Solo Performance, is nominated in the same category this time, for "I Could Use a Love Song." Brothers Osborne are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the single "It Ain't My Fault."

Country quartet Little Big Town have previously been announced as featured performers. They join a roster that also includes Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith, Elton John, Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards air live January 28th at 7:30 p.m./Eastern on CBS.