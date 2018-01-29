Eric Church, Maren Morris and country duo Brothers Osborne led an emotional tribute to victims of concert tragedies at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night with a performance of Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven."

Related Grammys 2018: The Country Music Winners From Best Country Song to Best Americana Album, the complete country and Americana rundown

TJ Osborne, sporting a white rose in support of the Time's Up movement, handled the first verse, while the names of the Las Vegas shootings victims were illuminated behind them on paper lanterns. Morris came in next, before all four, including John Osborne, harmonized on the bridge. Church concluded the ballad with his own inimitable delivery.

Church, Morris and Brothers Osborne had all performed at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas this past fall, just before a gunman opened fire on the crowd of country-music fans during Jason Aldean's final performance of the weekend on October 1st. Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The "Tears in Heaven" tribute was also in honor of the 22 victims who died after a bomb was detonated outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in May.



Following the Las Vegas tragedy, Church dedicated the new song "Why Not Me" to victims during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, while Morris released the collaboration with Vince Gill "Dear Hate." "The song is really not partisan, it's just about bringing love and kindness to the world," Morris told Rolling Stone Country then.

Morris, a Best New Artist nominee at last year's Grammy Awards, was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "I Could Use a Love Song" at this year's ceremonies. Brothers Osborne, who just announced their new album Port Saint Joe, were up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "It Ain't My Fault."

