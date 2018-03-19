Glen Campbell's Widow: 'I Never Denied [Kids] a Visit' to Ailing Father

In 2015, two of Glen Campbell's children from previous marriages, Debby Campbell-Cloyd and William Travis Campbell, filed a lawsuit against Campbell's widow Kim Campbell alleging that she had barred them from visiting their father as he battled Alzheimer's disease. Two years later, after the Country Music Hall of Fame member died in August 2017, three of his children were excluded from his will.

In a new interview with the TV newsmagazine Inside Edition, Kim Campbell weighs in on both matters, disputing the claim that she blocked visitation.

"I never ever denied them a visit, ever. They never ever called me to ask how he was doing or if they could help," she said. "It's a nightmare to have people on the Internet threatening to kill you because they think you're this horrible person who wouldn't let people visit, which is totally false."

Kim Campbell also addressed the exclusion of Campbell's daughter Kelli and sons William Travis and Wesley Kane from the entertainer's will.

"That was done in 2002 and that was a choice that was made by Glen, not me," she said, adding, "Travis hadn't visited his dad in 20 years."

Kim Campbell recently filed her own claim against the Glen Campbell estate, requesting reimbursement for more than $500,000 in expenses incurred while caring for Campbell. Among the fees: assisted-living care and the construction of a security fence and gate around his residence. The "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer-guitarist, who died at 81, was married four times and fathered eight children.