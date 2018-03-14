Glen Campbell's Widow Files Claim Against His Estate for $500,000

Kimberly Campbell, the widow of Country Music Hall of Fame member Glen Campbell, has filed a claim against the estate of her late husband, seeking reimbursement for expenses incurred while caring for the country singer while he battled Alzheimer's disease.

Related Glen Campbell: Three of Late Singer's Children Excluded From Will A probate hearing in Nashville on the country-pop legend's estimated $50 million fortune is set for January

Kim Campbell filed the claim on March 8th in Davidson Probate Court in Nashville. She is seeking a total of $506,380.93 for various charges dating back to January 20th, 2016. A breakdown of the totals in the filing, a copy of which was viewed by Rolling Stone Country, lists more than $127,000 for "medical and caregiver expenses," and a little over $68,000 for the installation of a security fence and gate around Campbell's residence. Another $175,000 in legal costs and fees was claimed, along with almost $134,000 in assisted living charges.

As the trustee of two Campbell trusts, Kim Campbell is also claiming reimbursement of more than $14,000 in an insurance payment for repairs to a California home of Campbell's that was paid to the Glen Campbell estate instead of the trust.

There have been assorted legal dramas surrounding Campbell's estate and will since his Alzheimer's disease revelation in 2011 and death last August. In November, three of the country star's children – daughter Kelli and sons William Travis and Wesley Kane, Campbell's kids with second wife Billie Jean Nunley ­– were "specifically excluded" from the entertainer's will. Some of Campbell's kids, including the eldest, Debby, from his marriage to first wife Diane Kirk, also claimed they were barred from visiting their father while he was receiving care. Campbell, who died at 81, was married four times and fathered eight children.

Neither Campbell nor her attorney immediately replied to a request for comment.

