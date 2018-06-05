Glen Campbell’s Widow on Biopic: 'They’re Working on It'

At a Nashville event this past weekend in support of Alzheimer's awareness and research, Glen Campbell's widow Kim Campbell noted that plans are underway for a new biopic about the turbulent life and career of her late husband, who succumbed to the disease last August.

"They're working on it, you can say that," Campbell told TheBoot.com at the annual Dance Party to End Alz event Sunday, noting that James Keach, the director of the 2014 documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, may be at the helm of this new project.

"He's a great filmmaker," she added. Keach also produced Walk the Line, the 2005 Oscar-winning biopic tracing the early years of Campbell 's fellow country icon, Johnny Cash.

In terms of casting the actors in the proposed film, Campbell 's wife of 34 years said, "Glen's gonna be tough to cast. He's got some tough shoes to fill."

The documentary earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, for "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," penned by Campell and songwriter-producer Julian Raymond. At the time of its release, Kim Campbell noted her husband's willingness to share even the prickliest details of his extraordinary yet challenging life.

"Glen's always been open and honest about his life and everything that's happened to him and its journey in his faith," she told Rolling Stone Country. "We have a great family and we love being together…. When we got the diagnosis it scared me. I didn't know what to expect. I think a lot of people want to hide the fact that you have Alzheimer's. We just felt like Glen was doing really good and we just wanted to keep living our lives and celebrate being together. If you don't have anything to hide, you're not worried."

