Gillian Welch Adds New 2018 'An Evening With' Tour Dates

Gillian Welch has lined up a handful of new shows for her 2018 "An Evening With Gillian Welch Tour," getting the trek started with a trip through the Carolinas and Georgia in April.

The tour, consisting of eight new shows – two of which are festival appearances – launches April 9th at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina, with other shows scheduled in North Carolina and Georgia throughout the remainder of the month. According to a release, Welch and musical partner David Rawlings will perform two full sets at each show and there will be no opening act. At the end of summer, Welch will head to Morrison, Colorado, to co-headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Punch Brothers. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. ET.

Presently, Welch is performing with Rawlings on his headlining "An Evening With David Rawlings" Tour, which originally began in November and has dates stretching into March 2018. Rawlings collaborated with Welch on his latest album Poor David's Almanack, which was released in August and landed on Rolling Stone's list of Best Country and Americana releases at the end of 2017.

More immediately, Welch is slated to join Rawlings for his headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on January 23rd. The pair will also head out west for several shows beginning in February.

Here are the announced dates for "An Evening With Gillian Welch":

April 9 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center

April 11 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theater

April 12 – Wilmington, NC @ Brooklyn Art Center

April 13 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

April 14 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

April 16 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Aug. 25 – Fayetteville, AR @ Fayetteville Roots Festival

Sept. 17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (co-headline w/ Punch Brothers)