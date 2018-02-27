Florida Georgia Line will bring their signature high-energy live show to the streets of downtown Nashville in early spring. The country duo, which is currently enjoying a crossover hit with the Bebe Rexha collaboration "Meant to Be," has announced plans to join the NFL's Tennessee Titans in hosting a free concert on April 4th.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will headline the concert and street party, which will be held at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue, not far from the duo's own entertainment venue FGL House. At the event, the Titans will unveil their new uniforms for the 2018-2019 season, a stylistic update that coincides with the team's 20th year of calling Nashville home.

"It's gonna be a historic night, huge party," said Tyler Hubbard in a video making the announcement.

"We're bringin' pyro," added Brian Kelley, hinting at a full-scale performance on par with their recent Smooth Tour. That trek, which wrapped up in October, saw FGL headlining stadiums for the first time in their career, accompanied by Backstreet Boys, Nelly and Chris Lane.

Now in its 13th week atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, "Meant to Be" holds the unusual distinction of being the chart's longest-running Number One with a female lead vocalist – surpassing the previous record set by Taylor Swift. It's also currently a Top 10 hit on the all-genre U.S. Hot 100 and one of two collaborative singles on the country chart to feature Florida Georgia Line, the other being Morgan Wallen's "Up Down."