See Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha's Revamped 'Meant to Be' on 'Ellen'

After giving an uplifting rendition of "Meant to Be" during Sunday's ACM Awards, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha stopped by Ellen to offer an encore performance of their smash collaboration.

Don't expect a repeat of Sunday's performance, though, as the Rexha and Florida Georgia Line trade out a gospel-influenced choir for a funky live band that adds jazzy flourishes, funky live drums, a fiery guitar solo, and some unexpected, R&B-inspired changes to the song's chord progression.

"Meant to Be" has spent several weeks atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart, a feat that earned pop star Rexha the unusual distinction of a record-breaking female country artist. The track was originally culled from her 2017 EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

Rexha's forthcoming LP Expectations is due June 22nd. FGL will appear at several music festivals over the next few months, including Stagecoach, Country Jam and Country Stampede.