Florida Georgia Line Announce Inaugural FGL Fest, Share 'Simple' Video

Florida Georgia Line will headline the inaugural FGL Fest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 8th, leading a lineup that includes Nelly, Cole Swindell, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline and Mason Ramsey. The event coincides with the annual Brickyard 400, a NASCAR-series race held at IMS, and continues a longstanding relationship between the race and FGL's label.

Back in 2011, Big Machine Label Group became a presenting sponsor of the Brickyard 400, enlisting artists Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, the Band Perry and Thomas Rhett to provide race-weekend entertainment. The label remained a presenting sponsor through 2014, sending performers like Justin Moore, the Cadillac Three and the Mavericks to augment excitement around the stock car competition.

After a brief hiatus, the label returned as a title sponsor in 2017 and re-christened the event the "2017 Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400." Gilbert also performed at the race, where Big Machine president Scott Borchetta served as the honorary starter. For the 2018 edition, the event was bestowed with the unwieldy moniker Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, taking a two-birds approach for the label's vodka brand and star duo. Also performing at FGL Fest are Riley Green – a new Big Machine signee – and Stephanie Quayle.

In other Florida Georgia Line news, the duo shared the video for their current single "Simple" on Friday. The clip, directed by Justin Clough, gives a little more context to the period dress in their latest photos by making it actually fit the narrative. Speaking with his grandsons in the present, an old man gives a misty-eyed remembrance of falling in love with his future wife – fleeing polite company for a night of uninhibited dancing with considerably more scruffy characters, including musicians played by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

"Simple" is the lead single from FGL's fourth studio album, which has not yet been assigned a release date. The duo has also spent the bulk of 2018 on the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, thanks to the crossover smash "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha.