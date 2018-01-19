As the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements begin to make their presence felt in country music, the Nashville-based songwriting collective Song Suffragettes is taking a strong stand against discrimination and harassment with the song "Time's Up." The video made its debut on Friday.

Related Inside Country Radio's Dark History of Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Scores of women looking for radio play and professional opportunities say they've been subjected to harassment during station visits, conventions

Co-written by Kalie Shorr and Lacy Green, "Time's Up" doesn't mince words about the power imbalances faced by women in every corner of the world. "They say good things come to those who wait, but we've waited long enough. Our time is here, our time is now, our time is come," the members sing in succession, accompanied by an ominous descending piano riff and thunderclap drums.

In addition to Shorr, the track includes Tasji Bachman, Chloe Gilligan, Savannah Keyes, Mignon, Gracie Schram, Tiera, Jenna Paulette, Emma White, Jordyn Mallory, Emma Lynn White, Regan Stewart, Kim Paige, Jenna McDaniel, Madison Kozak, Jenny Ray, Tenille Arts, Tristan McIntosh, Tia Scola, Alexis Gomez, Candi Carpenter, Trannie Stevens and Lena Stone – many of whom appear in the video above. Proceeds from the sale of the song will benefit Time's Up, an organization and legal defense fund started by women in entertainment to end sexual harassment, assault and abuse against women everywhere.

"The team behind Song Suffragettes hustled so hard to make this project come to life making our idea a reality," said Shorr in a release. "I have been so inspired by this whole reckoning that's been happening and it just felt so obvious to connect that to what we do at Song Suffragettes."

Shorr has another cause for celebration, as her new EP Awake will be released on January 26th.