Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell Lead Inaugural Troubeliever Fest

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell are among the artists who will perform at the inaugural Troubeliever Fest, set for August 4th at Snowbasin Resort in Utah.

Founded by songwriters Monty Powell and Anna Wilson, the Troubeliever Fest puts the emphasis squarely on the craft of composition by recruiting an all-star lineup of hit writer-performers. In addition to Harris and Crowell, who have worked together many times over the last 45 years, the festival will include music by Powell and Wilson, who between them have penned songs that were recorded by Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum and Reba McEntire.

Joining them on the bill will be former Ambrosia leader David Pack ("Biggest Part of Me," "You're the Only Woman"), former Mr. Mister frontman Richard Page ("Kyrie," "Broken Wings"), Survivor's Jim Peterik ("Eye of the Tiger"), former Kansas singer John Elefante, Shawn Colvin, Billy Dean, Middleman Burr, Sammy Brue and numerous others.

"For songwriters who also perform, the venue options until now have mainly been small clubs or house concerts. Anna and I are passionate about this music festival because it is a place where superstar troubadours, and their unknown but fiercely talented counterparts, can play to a festival-sized crowd and get the national attention that they deserve,” said Powell in a release.

Tickets are on sale now, with general admission going for $50 and a VIP ticket option that includes seating and parking available for $199.