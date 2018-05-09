Hear Dustin Lynch's Laid-Back New Song 'Good Girl'

Dustin Lynch has surprised fans by quickly following up his most recent single "I'd Be Jealous Too" with the unexpected release of a new tune not found on his latest LP, Current Mood. "Good Girl," which the singer teased on Twitter then officially unveiled in the early hours of Wednesday morning, continues Lynch's flirtation with R&B vibes but trades the EDM beats of "Jealous" for a laid-back tune about having found the right kind of love, one with the potential to last beyond the upcoming summer season.

While Lynch scored two Number One singles from Current Mood – "Seeing Red" and "Small Town Boy" – "I'd Be Jealous Too" only achieved minor success on Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, where it languished in the mid-Thirties and lower-Twenties respectively. The release of "Good Girl" already appears to have been a good move, as it debuted on the Airplay chart at Number 37, making it this week's highest new entry on the chart.

Chart positions aside, there is actually a distinct pattern in Lynch's release schedule. In spite of notching three consecutive Number One hits from his previous LP, Where It's At, that record and his self-titled debut album also sent just three singles apiece to country radio. Whether "Good Girl" will surface on a new Lynch album remains to be seen.