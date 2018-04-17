Drive-By Truckers, Lucinda Williams Set for 2019 Outlaw Country Cruise

Nothing says "outlaw" like a Caribbean cruise, and for the fourth year running the Outlaw Country Cruise will set sail in January 2019. When it does, it will have a stacked lineup including Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price and Lucinda Williams all onboard.

Run in conjunction by Steve Van Zandt's Renegade Circus and Sixthman – organizers of the Americana- and country-heavy Cayamo Cruise – the Outlaw Country Cruise sails from Tampa, Florida, to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas. Also leading the bill are Bobby Bare, Steve Earle & the Dukes, the Flatlanders, Nikki Lane, Old 97's, Shooter Jennings and Elizabeth Cook.

In total, 35 acts will be performing on the Norwegian Pearl, which will depart January 27th and return to port on February 1st. Rounding out the lineup are Reckless Kelly, Tim Allen, Mojo Nixon, Paula Nelson Band, Dallas Wayne, Jim Lauderdale, Roger Alan Wade, John Doe, Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, Bobby Bare Jr., Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Jesse Dayton, Jason D. Williams, Webb Wilder, Rosie Flores, Deke Dickerson, Hellbound Glory, the Mastersons, Jo Harvey Allen, Jonathan Tyler, Laure Cantrell, Heybale!, Folk Ute, Bonnie Whitmore and Buick 6.

First held in 2016, the Outlaw Country Cruise offers multiple performances from its artists, as well as collaborations and special live radio sessions that will be broadcast on SiriusXM Outlaw Country.