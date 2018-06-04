Dolly Parton to Produce Eight New Films for Netflix

Dolly Parton is teaming with Netflix to produce a series of films premiering on the streaming service beginning in 2019. The deal, which partners the global entertainment icon's Dixie Pixie Productions with Warner Bros. Television, calls for a series of eight made-for-TV films, with each installment based on a classic Parton song. In addition, the Emmy-winning singer-songwriter will appear in select films.

Related Dolly Parton on Children's Album, Miley Cyrus Duet, Emmys Controversy Country music's fairy godmother reveals the playful method she used to create 'I Believe in You,' her first record written expressly for kids

"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music," Parton said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."

Parton previously teamed with Warner Bros. Television in 2015 to produce the acclaimed NBC film Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, which drew more than 13 million viewers during its first run. The 2016 follow-up, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, was also a ratings winner, with both taking inspiration from Parton's autobiographical signature song.