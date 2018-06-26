Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt Earn Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Dolly Parton and her cohorts in the album Trio, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, are headed to Hollywood . More specifically, the three superstars are set to receive a start on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their official sidewalk plaque, denoting their hugely successful recording careers, will join other 2019 inductees along the walkway, including Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, singer Michael Bublé and writer-director-actor Tyler Perry.

Related 50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own Buck Owens, Bocephus and Brad Paisley: 50 LPs that will twang your head

Parton's presence on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will double, as she received her first star there in 1984. With the new honor, she becomes the first woman in the 21st century to have a second star. In a video posted on Twitter, Parton said, "I am so excited that I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but with two of my best friends…." She also noted, humorously, that the distinction of having a second star had been pointed out to her by the Selection Committee, saying, "That's natural. I like to do things in pairs, if you know what I mean." Last year, Parton simultaneously earned two spots in the Guinness Book of World Records for achievements on the country charts.

A date for the unveiling of the Trio's star has yet to be revealed. The three music icons released their Complete Trio Collection on CD in 2016, which included the two studio LPs they recorded together as well as other unreleased tracks.