Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt Earn Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Parton's presence on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will double, as she received her first star there in 1984. With the new honor, she becomes the first woman in the 21st century to have a second star. In a video posted on Twitter, Parton said, "I am so excited that I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but with two of my best friends…." She also noted, humorously, that the distinction of having a second star had been pointed out to her by the Selection Committee, saying, "That's natural. I like to do things in pairs, if you know what I mean." Last year, Parton simultaneously earned two spots in the Guinness Book of World Records for achievements on the country charts.
A date for the unveiling of the Trio's star has yet to be revealed. The three music icons released their Complete Trio Collection on CD in 2016, which included the two studio LPs they recorded together as well as other unreleased tracks.
