Big-voiced newcomer Dillon Carmichael has set August 17th as the release date for his debut album, Hell on an Angel.

Related 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: April 2018 From the power-country of Rachel Wammack to the dusty vibes of Kyle Daniel

Featuring his signature booming baritone vocals and a sonic blend that mixes the hard-nosed Outlaw country with the melodic edge of Southern rock, the album's 10 tracks were recorded in Nashville's historic RCA Studio A by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton). Seven of the songs were written or co-written by the young Kentucky native – a nephew of John Michael Montgomery and Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery – including the gritty title track and the previously released "It's Simple." Fellow singer-songwriters such as Jon Pardi and Leroy Powell also show up in the credits of Hell on an Angel, along with Carmichael's mother Becky Montgomery on "Hard on a Hangover."

Carmichael was highlighted in the March edition of Rolling Stone Country's 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know and will tour extensively this summer, opening shows for Montgomery Gentry, Josh Turner, Randy Houser, Ben Haggard and more.

Dillon Carmichael's Hell On An Angel track list:

1. "Natural Disaster" (Anthony Smith, Chris Wallin)

2. "It's Simple" (Carmichael, Larry McCoy, Chris Rodgers, Neal Coty)

3. "Country Women" (Jon Pardi, Jim Kaufman, Britton Cameron)

4. "Hell on an Angel" (Carmichael, Daniel Smalley)

5. "Dancin' Away With My Heart" (Carmichael, McCoy, Coty)

6. "Hard on a Hangover" (Becky Montgomery, Robert Jason Young)

7. "What Would Hank Do" (Carmichael, Jordan Rager, Houston Phillips)

8. "Might Be a Cowboy" (Carmichael, Joey Hollis, Tom O'Connor)

9. "Old Flame" (Carmichael)

10. "Dixie Again" (Carmichael, Aaron Raitiere, Leroy Powell)