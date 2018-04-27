Dierks Bentley's video for current single "Woman, Amen" focuses on a story of inspiration to further its message, following a mother and daughter who do tireless volunteer work in the Nashville community. Bentley's video for "The Mountain," the title track from his new album, uses the same approach to tell the story of a family who were present when the Boston Marathon was bombed in 2013.

Related Dierks Bentley on How Del McCoury Inspired New Seven Peaks Festival "When you're out here, I feel like you're really living," says Bentley in Colorado, where the festival will kick off this Labor Day

Runner Daniel Foley, who was participating in his third Boston Marathon, recounts how his family witnessed some horrifying things at the finish line as they waited for him to complete the race. Rather than retreat in fear, however, they summoned up the strength to return to the site when he ran the next year. It's a message of resilience that dovetails nicely with Bentley's song – a loose, Neil Young-style jam about summoning the will to overcome any obstacle. "It just took a little step, a right then a left, then a couple million more, who's counting? It's only a mountain." As the video reveals, the family's return to Boston was a triumphant, hopeful one.

The Mountain, Bentley's ninth studio album, arrives June 8th and features contributions from Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile. In May, Bentley will launch his headlining Mountain High Tour and in August, he'll headline his inaugural Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado, featuring performances from Miranda Lambert and Brothers Osborne.