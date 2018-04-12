Dierks Bentley has shared details for his upcoming ninth studio album The Mountain, including its release date and a list of special guest collaborators. Scheduled for release on June 8th, The Mountain will consist of 13 new tracks and features a diverse range of musical guests, including country duo Brothers Osborne, Americana favorite Brandi Carlile and bluegrass stalwarts Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Tim O'Brien.

Brothers Osborne will appear on the album's opening number, titled "Burning Man," which Bentley played at one of his final shows of 2017. Carlile, who recently released her album By the Way, I Forgive You, is featured on the track "Travelin' Light." Bush, Douglas and O'Brien will presumably be featured as musicians throughout the set, playing their primary instruments of mandolin, dobro and fiddle, respectively. The album's propulsive first single, "Woman, Amen," is out now.



Bentley has explained that The Mountain was inspired by his time spent at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado and that he imagines the project as a sonic mix of his previous albums – specifically the bluegrass-influenced 2010 set, Up On the Ridge, and the polished modern-rock of 2016's Black. Most of the album's songs were written in the Colorado resort town over a five-day period last summer, and Bentley returned with producers Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr. to record in November.

Bentley will roll out his 2018 Mountain High Tour with Brothers Osborne and Lanco this May. In August, he'll launch the inaugural Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado, with performers including Miranda Lambert and Brothers Osborne.

Here's a complete track listing for Dierks Bentley's The Mountain:

1. "Burning Man" (Feat. Brothers Osborne)

2. "The Mountain"

3. "Living"

4. "Woman, Amen"

5. "You Can't Bring Me Down"

6. "Nothing On but the Stars"

7. "Goodbye in Telluride"

8. "My Religion"

9. "One Way"

10. "Son of the Sun"

11. "Stranger to Myself"

12. "Travelin' Light" (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

13. "How I'm Going Out"