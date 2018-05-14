The day before his ninth studio album The Mountain comes out, Dierks Bentley will play the project for fans with a special, late-night performance in Nashville during CMA Music Festival.

Set for June 7th at the Ryman Auditorium, the event will begin at 10:00 p.m. and features Bentley performing The Mountain in its entirety – 13 tracks the singer-songwriter has described as a mix of his bluegrass-inspired Up on the Ridge and modern-rock flavored Black albums. Bentley's Mountain High Tour guests Lanco will serve as the opening act for this performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18th, with a pre-sale starting Tuesday. All money raised will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund, which provides financial assistance to the families of country music industry professionals in need. Each ticket comes with a copy of The Mountain.

Bentley has already introduced fans to a number of new songs from The Mountain, including the devoted first single "Woman, Amen," plus "You Can't Bring Me Down," "Living" and the title track. The perennial country favorite will also be featured during the CMA Fest-capping Sunday night (June 10th) show at Nissan Stadium, taking the stage along with Ricky Skaggs, Brett Eldredge, Florida Georgia Line (with Bebe Rexha) and Luke Bryan.

Bentley's Mountain High Tour kicks off Friday in Columbia, Maryland, with special guests Lanco and Brothers Osborne.