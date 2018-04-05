The mountain ranges of Colorado are more than just the inspiration for Dierks Bentley's next LP, due out later this year. They're also the setting for the country star's inaugural Seven Peaks Festival, which will take place this Labor Day weekend with a lineup that includes Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Elle King.

Related Dierks Bentley on the Changing Way Women Are Depicted in Country Songs Country star and writers Josh Kear and Ross Copperman talk about the message inside Bentley's empowering single "Woman, Amen"

Bentley plans to stay plenty busy during Seven Peaks, promising to perform on each of the festival's three days and leaving the door open to collaborations with the other artists he's booked to join him on the bill. Others slated to perform include Lanco, Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush, and the Cadillac Three, with more artists to be announced.

Seven Peaks will take place August 31st to September 2nd in Buena Vista, Colorado, taking its name from the nearby Collegiate Peaks, which are part of the Rocky Mountains. A combination music and camping festival, organizers promise an array of accommodations will be provided, from tents to full-size RVs, as well as various outdoor activities. Tickets go on sale April 20th.

Bentley also recorded The Mountain, his ninth studio album, in Colorado. The Arizona native embarks on an adjoining U.S. trek called the Mountain High Tour starting May 18th in Columbia, Maryland.