Dierks Bentley Plots 2018 Mountain High Tour

Following the announcement of his ninth studio album The Mountain and the debut of new single "Woman, Amen," Dierks Bentley has revealed plans for a summer tour.

The 2018 Mountain High Tour will get underway May 17th with a show in Columbia, Maryland. Grammy nominees Brothers Osborne and "Greatest Love Story" hit makers Lanco will serve as opening acts throughout the run.

Official dates have not yet been finalized, but the 2018 Mountain High Tour is set to visit more than 40 cities across the country, including Jacksonville, Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, California, among others. The first round of tickets for select cities will go on sale this Friday, January 26th.

In a release, Bentley admitted that he's stayed largely out of the spotlight since wrapping his 2017 What the Hell Tour – except for a standout tribute to the late Troy Gentry at November's CMA Awards and a pair of shows at The Chelsea in Las Vegas – but says he's now itching to get back onstage.

"I needed the time off to devote all my attention to the new music and making The Mountain album … but now I can't wait to fire up the buses and get back out there," he explains. "I've been friends with TJ and John [Osborne] for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode. I'm just getting to know the boys in Lanco, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage."

The Mountain is set for release in early 2018, and "Woman, Amen" is out now. Bentley is also slated to receive the 2018 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award during Country Radio Seminar, for his fundraising initiative Miles & Music as well as the 2013 Country Cares concert to benefit families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

Here's a current list of the cities on Dierks Bentley's 2018 Mountain High Tour:

Columbia, MD

Holmdel, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Cincinnati, OH

Clarkston, MI

St. Louis, MO

Kansas City, MO

Pittsburgh, PA

Indianapolis, IN

Bethel, NY

Darien Center, NY

Saratoga Springs, NY

Raleigh, NC

Charlotte, NC

Alpharetta, GA

Salt Lake City, UT

Virginia Beach, VA

Bristow, VA

New York City, NY

Jacksonville, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Tampa, FL

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

Albuquerque, NM

Phoenix, AZ

Mountain View, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Los Angeles, CA