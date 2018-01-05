Hear Devin Dawson's Seductive New Song 'Symptoms'

Devin Dawson made a lot of the right moves in 2017, from landing a major-label deal to touring with country superstars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. But as he prepares to release his first LP Dark Horse, the Nashville singer is feeling weak in the knees – or rather, "Symptoms," the subject of the smoldering new song he released on Friday.

Dawson, whose first single "All On Me" introduced the world to his simmering mix of R&B and country last spring, lays on the moodiness in "Symptoms," the latest track to be premiered from his Warner Nashville debut Dark Horse. The soft counterpart to Anderson East's grittier "All on My Mind," it's a slinky, dizzy-headed love song with a heart-skipping beat. Like much of Dawson's work, the centerpiece is his smoky voice, augmented by spare drum rolls and fluttering guitar fills.

Dark Horse, the follow-up to Dawson's self-titled EP from early last year, arrives two weeks from today on January 19th.