See Devin Dawson's Mellow 'All on Me' on 'Fallon'

Devin Dawson's trajectory from viral internet star to bona-fide major label recording artist was completed in January when he released Dark Horse, his debut LP for Warner Bros. On Wednesday, the Nashville singer-songwriter made the jump to one of late-night TV's biggest stages to sing his top 5 hit "All on Me" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dawson previously appeared on Fallon's NBC counterpart Late Night with Seth Meyers last spring, shortly after wrapping up a run of shows supporting Maren Morris and issuing his self-titled EP. Since then, he's been on the road with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul Tour. All that time spent in front of live audiences ensures that Dawson's silky-smooth, R&B-infused jam "All on Me" sounds as effortless as possible from the Tonight Show stage.

Dark Horse, produced by Jay Joyce, has vaulted to Number Five on the country charts and even cracked the Top 50 of the Billboard 200. Dawson isn't missing a beat with his touring schedule, as he'll assume supporting duties for Brett Eldredge starting in April. He plays the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on March 2nd.