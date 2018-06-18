'Dust on the Bottle' Singer David Lee Murphy Scores First Number One in 23 Years

In October 1995, singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy hit Number One with "Dust on the Bottle," a tune which Murphy wrote in a 15-minute flurry of inspiration for his debut LP. On the other end of the spectrum, as far as time is concerned, it would be another 23 years before Murphy would reach the top of the charts as an artist. Although he's crafted major hits for Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Thompson Square and many others, this week marks the first time in over two decades that Murphy sits at the chart pinnacle with "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," featuring Kenny Chesney.

Chesney was the catalyst for Murphy's latest album, No Zip Code, which the country superstar produced in collaboration with Murphy and Buddy Cannon. The LP, populated with solid, modern-country tunes was released in April, and "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" climbed the chart for 32 weeks before reaching the summit. As the tune was moving up the survey, Murphy reflected on its early impact on himself and his concert audiences.

"It feels great," Murphy told Rolling Stone Country. "It really does. Not only that, but just working with Kenny on this project and the success that the record is having, then being able to go out there on the road. Sometimes I don't even have to play my guitar. I just hit the chord and everybody's with me. It's really fun."