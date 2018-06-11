See Darius Rucker's 'Straight to Hell' Video With Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean

For the follow-up single to his Number One "For the First Time," Darius Rucker selected a rather unexpected cover song: "Straight to Hell," originally cut by Drivin' N' Cryin for their 1989 Mystery Road album. Rucker recorded the track, written by Drivin' N' Cryin' founder Kevin Kinney, for his new album When Was the Last Time and polishes up the woozy alt-country song into a glossy radio-ready sing-along with some all-star help: Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley each take a line or two.

Related CMA Music Festival 2018: 30 Best Things We Saw From Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton's main-stage stunners to breakout sets by Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael

All four of the country stars make appearances in the song's new music video, a Prohibition-era time travel that finds Rucker, Bryan, Aldean and Kelley playing cards, smoking stogies and, of course, throwing a few back in a speakeasy – until the place is raided. TK McKamy directed the clip.

Rucker and company performed "Straight to Hell" to close out the CMT Music Awards last week in Nashville. He also delivered one of CMA Music Festival's most satisfying main-stage sets on Thursday night, reinforcing his reputation as one of the annual party's most reliable acts.