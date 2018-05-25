See Darius Rucker's Good-Natured 'For the First Time' on 'Fallon'

It's been an action-packed week for Darius Rucker. Along with assisting American Idol runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson for a performance on the show's season finale on Monday, he also appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to sing "For The First Time," the second single from his 2017 album When Was The Last Time. The song is currently docked at Number Three on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart.

Related Darius Rucker: Five Songs That Changed The Way I Heard Music Country hitmaker and Hootie leader recalls the pivotal songs from his past that shaped his world

Rucker didn't play guitar for the late show rendition of "For The First Time," bringing to mind the style of many younger country artists as he moved around freely during the whimsical, upbeat anthem. Earlier in the Fleet Week-themed episode, filmed in front of an audience of furloughed U.S. military troops, he reimagined his band Hootie & the Blowfish's 1994 hit "Only Wanna Be With You" as "Only Wanna Thank the Troops," with a little help from Fallon.

Rucker also appeared on Friday's episode of Today. He is currently in the middle of the shared Summer Plays On Tour with Lady Antebellum, with plans to reunite Hootie & the Blowifish for a one-off Jason Aldean concert at Atlanta's SunTrust Park on July 21st.