Darius Rucker, Kellie Pickler to Honor U.S. Troops at Grand Ole Opry

Darius Rucker and Kellie Pickler are among the artists who will be on hand to honor the men, women and families of the U.S. Armed Forces with a special Grand Ole Opry event later this month.

Set for May 22nd at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the Salute the Troops special will feature two Opry performances (one at 7:00 p.m. CT and one at 9:30 p.m. CT), plus a red carpet parade for soldiers, their spouses, children and parents. In addition to Rucker and Pickler, performers will include Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and Lee Greenwood. Presented by the Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessee National Guard Family Programs organization and the USO, the event aims to highlight not only the sacrifices made by service members themselves, but also those of the loved ones they leave behind when serving overseas.

"We owe so much to our veterans and to the families of our veterans," says Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran and Opry member, in a release. "We are all truly grateful for the sacrifices they make for our nation. My fellow artists and I are very excited to head to the Opry that night, shake as many family members' hands as we can, say thank you, and offer some of our songs in salute."

Tickets for the night's first show are available now, with the second performance going on sale Thursday, May 3rd.

Other artists scheduled for the Opry and Opry Country Classics in May include Bobby Bare, Terri Clark, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers, Crystal Gayle, Lorrie Morgan, Charley Pride, Rascal Flatts, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood and Brett Young.