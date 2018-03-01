Watch Dan + Shay's Cinematic 'Tequila' Video

Love is a universal language in the new video for Dan + Shay's "Tequila," and in the clip's narrative the titular drink is the translator for romance.

Set in the mountains of Colorado, the video, directed by P. Tracy – who was responsible for the Nashville duo's "How Not To" video in 2017 – features reality TV star Nyle DiMarco and Instagram personality Mica von Turkovich. DiMarco, who is deaf, plays a hiker who von Turkovich and a friend encounter while cross-country skiing. The two fall for one other after bonding over the eye-crossing agave spirit, but then they fall out. In the end, they have a surprise reunion at their old favorite watering hole.

"Tequila," which band members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney co-wrote with Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds, is more forlorn ballad than party anthem, which makes the emotional video appropriate. It debuted in January as the first single from the ACM-nominated duo's upcoming LP and has since climbed to the Top 20 on the country charts.

The as-yet-untitled new album will be the duo's third, and its first since Obsessed was released in 2016.