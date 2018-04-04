See Dan + Shay Sing Wistful Acoustic 'Tequila'

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay show off their effortlessly rich vocal blend in a new acoustic performance video for "Tequila," the first single off their upcoming third studio album.

Filmed in a cozy Colorado cabin with a fireplace flickering behind them, the impromptu jam session was taped by the "From the Ground Up" duo just after they finished shooting the single's official video. But while that clip features a fully-produced version of the song – filled with emotive piano, swelling strings and background vocals – the acoustic version is stripped down to its most basic elements, with nothing more than a guitar and two stunning voices.

Written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds, the nostalgic ballad imagines tequila not as a party starter, but as a portal back to the halcyon days of a lost love. Each sip brings the memories flooding back, but the buzz never quite measures up. "Tequila" will appear on Dan + Shay's upcoming third album, which has yet to be officially announced. This summer, they'll perform at festivals across the U.S. and Canada, and are also joining Rascal Flatts' Back to Us Tour starting June 10th in Gilford, New Hampshire.