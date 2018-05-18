Dan + Shay Detail Self-Titled Third Album, Kelly Clarkson Guests

On Friday, Dan + Shay released the video for their romantic new song "Speechless" and shared full details for their self-titled third album, due out June 22nd.

"Speechless," which features footage from members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's real-life weddings in the video, is the third song to be released this year from the new album. A soulful slow jam, it starts with a spoken-word, finger-snapping intro before building into chorus bursting with marital bliss as Mooney relives the joy of his special day. "I'm speechless, staring at you standing there in that dress. What it's doing to me ain't a secret," he sings over a smooth, jazzy guitar line.

Details about Dan + Shay were shared by Smyers on Twitter earlier this morning. "Tequila," the lead single, has climbed to Number Five on the country charts since its release in January and will be second in the sequence, with "Speechless" falling just after the album's midpoint. The 11-song album also features a guest appearance by Kelly Clarkson, who is featured on the song "Keeping Score."

Currently on a break between tours, Dan + Shay appear at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 7th before hitting the road the following day with Rascal Flatts for their Back to Us Tour.

The full track list for Dan + Shay:

1. "Alone Together" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey)

2. "Tequila" (Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon)

3. "What Keeps You Up At Night" (Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Minton, Chase Foster)

4. "All To Myself" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon)

5. "Keeping Score" feat. Kelly Clarkson (Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz)

6. "Make or Break" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Emily Weisband, Jordan Reynolds)

7. "Speechless" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz)

8. "Stupid Love" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jon Nite, David Hodges)

9. "No Such Thing" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, David Lee Murphy)

10. "My Side of the Fence" (Shay Mooney, Benjy Davis)

11. "Island Time" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jimmy Robbins)