Dan + Shay Bring Streaming Hit 'Tequila' to 'Today Show'

Dan + Shay released their self-titled third album on Friday, bolstered by the single "Tequila," which has become one of country music's most popular streaming songs of the year. Hovering near the top of Billboard's Country Streaming Songs chart, it has accumulated 61 million streams on Spotify. It's also within striking distance of the top spot, currently at Number Three, on the Country Airplay chart.

The duo performed the song in New York's Rockefeller Plaza on Monday morning as part of the Today Show's summer concert series, along with a flashback to their 2015 Number One "Nothin' Like You."

Co-produced by member Dan Smyers, Dan + Shay smartly focuses on the smooth vocals of Shay Mooney, who goes toe-to-toe with guest Kelly Clarkson on "Keeping Score." The LP also includes the Caribbean sounds of "All to Myself" and the progressive loops of "No Such Thing."

Dan + Shay are on the road with Rascal Flatts and will play Virginia Beach, Virginia, on June 28th.