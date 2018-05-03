Hear Dan and Shay's Sensual New Song 'All to Myself'

Dan + Shay have offered another taste of their upcoming third album with "All to Myself," a romantic new tune they released to fans on Thursday.

"I'm jealous of the blue jeans that you're wearing and the way they're holding you so tight," sings Shay Mooney right at the top of "All to Myself," over a gently percussive guitar riff that recalls Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself." His mission is clear: remove all distractions and get as close as possible. Mooney and singing partner Dan Smyers wrote the song with Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds, and their recording comes with a celebratory, island-pop arrangement and an intricate acoustic guitar solo.

"All to Myself" arrives as Dan + Shay's current single "Tequila" is climbing inside the Top 20 at country radio. Both "Tequila" and "All to Myself" will appear on the ACM-nominated duo's follow-up to Obsessed, which contained the hit singles "From the Ground Up" and "How Not To."

In addition to their solo shows, Dan + Shay will accompany Rascal Flatts on their Back to Us Tour this summer, which gets underway June 8th.