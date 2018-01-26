Craig Morgan and Family to Star in New Docu-Series

Singer Craig Morgan and his family will be the subject of a new, unscripted docu-series titled Morgan Family Strong, premiering March 1st on cable channel UP.

Related Craig Morgan Highlights Veterans' Stories, Unveils Patriotic Wine Singer performs special Veterans Day concert in Nashville before announcing his "Old Tattoo" cabernet

The new show will follow "Redneck Yacht Club" singer Morgan, his wife Karen, daughter Alexandra, and sons Kyle and Wyatt as the tight-knit family recover from a devastating tragedy and pursue a new passion project called Morgan Farms.

Filmed largely at the family's home in Dickson, Tennessee, the TV series will reveal how the Morgans have rallied around each other following the heartbreaking loss of 19-year-old son Jerry, who died in a boating accident in 2016. The show will also highlight their travels around the country and special moments like a trip to Alaska, performances on the Grand Ole Opry and the opening of a farm-to-home family store, the Gallery at Morgan Farms.

Morgan scored his first hit in 2004 with the Gold-certified Number One "That's What I Love About Sundays," and went on to release feel-good favorites like "Redneck Yacht Club," "Little Bit of Life," "International Harvester" and "Bonfire." An Army veteran and member of the Grand Ole Opry, he previously starred in the Outdoor Channel's hunting and lifestyle focused Craig Morgan All Access Outdoors.

Morgan Family Strong premieres March 1st at 9:30 p.m. ET on UP.