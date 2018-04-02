See Courtney Marie Andrews Evoke Seventies Soft Rock on 'Kindness of Strangers'

Courtney Marie Andrews just released her latest album May Your Kindness Remain, and to mark the occasion she stopped by CBS This Morning to perform a handful of the album's cuts, including "Kindness of Strangers."

Playing keys and flanked by a six-piece band, Andrews delivered a note-perfect rendition of the May Your Kindness Remain standout track, which features soulful backing vocals, Seventies pop-rock piano and an affecting arrangement that swells to a heartfelt crescendo at the song's bridge. The performance marked Andrews' national television debut.

"Kindness of Strangers" is one of several on the LP that grapple with finding kindness and compassion in an increasingly divided and contentious society. "I write songs and I don't really understand them right away," she told Rolling Stone Country recently. "I'm not a religious person, but I realized that kindness is my own gospel. In this world we are living in, it's a hard thing to come by."

As part of her visit, Andrews also performed "Two Cold Nights in Buffalo" and the album's title track. She's currently on tour, with her next stop in Minneapolis on April 2nd.



