Crossover Country Singer Mickey Gilley Injured in Car Accident

Country singer Mickey Gilley – known for a string of Seventies hits as well as his Eighties crossover success in the wake of the film Urban Cowboy – is recovering at home after he and his son Michael were involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning.

According to KFDM, the 81-year-old performer suffered a broken ankle and shoulder, while his son escaped with minor bruises.

Gilley was traveling through southeast Texas on his way to Branson, Missouri, when a vehicle ran a stop sign in front of Michael's 2013 Toyota SUV, causing them to swerve, strike the other vehicle and roll over several times before landing upside down in the highway's median. Both men were transported to a local hospital, treated and released. Gilley opened the Mickey Gilley Theatre in Branson in the early Nineties, and although the singer/pianist sold the property in 2017, he still performs there regularly.

Over his career, Gilley has posted 16 Number Ones on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including "Room Full of Roses" and a remake of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" that was featured in Urban Cowboy in 1980. The latter track became a Top 5 hit on Billboard's Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart. Gilley also swept the 1976 Academy of Country Music Awards, winning Top Male Vocalist, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Mickey Gilley Facebook

The singer also took to Facebook on Thursday to address his fans in a video update. "I have a big boot on my left leg," he says. "Other than that, I got to tell you, I'm doing pretty good. To be 81 years old and putting myself through what I've been through, it's kind of tough sometimes on the old man ... but I don't intend to retire. I'll be out there on the road and see you very soon."